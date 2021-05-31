JIM THORPE, Pa. - A friend of the Highland family organized a gofundme page to help the family with unexpected financial costs following a fire over the weekend.
Police say that Lynn Highland died in the fire, along with the family dog. Jim Thorpe councilman Tom Highland ran out of the house to safety, just as the firefighters were pulling up to the scene.
The fire happened at a home in the 400 block of Center Avenue early Sunday morning.
Officials say they made two separate attempts to rescue Lynn Highland from the home but that the fire intensity was too bad.
Tom Highland suffered second and third-degree burns.
State police and the fire marshal are still investigating for a cause.
The organizer of the gofundme says the money raised will help cover medical bills and funeral expenses.