POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Schuylkill County communities are coming together to help a beloved baseball umpire fighting cancer.

Mike Klembara – known affectionately as "Ump Mike" – has been a high school baseball umpire since 1985 and was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 lymphoma. Despite this, he continued to work all the way to this season's PIAA state semifinals.

A GoFundMe was established on Klembara's behalf by his colleagues, Joe Gerchak and Jeff Newhard. As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the fund had received 335 donations and raised $26,340 of its $30,000 goal.

According to the GoFundMe, Klembara is a "dedicated worker and leader, great friend, and true family man." He has been married for 30 years and has two daughters.