TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Events scheduled for the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow Sunday are cancelled due to potential Hurricane effects.
This event will not be rescheduled.
Those who purchased Sunday event tickets directly through Pocono Raceway’s website or Ticket Office, and did not attend yesterday’s airshow, are eligible for an account credit or refund for the face value of their tickets.
For more details on the account credits and refunds, visit www.poconoairshow.com.
If there are any ticket holder questions, email tickets@poconoraceway.com and a ticket representative will get back to you in approximately five to seven business days.