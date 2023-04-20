Just about everywhere you look, there's construction happening at Great Wolf Lodge, as the resort moves ahead with its $125 million expansion project.

"One of the things that's been extremely impactful is we're still operating a hotel that's 95 percent occupied while we're basically building a hotel," said General Manager Bill Colavito. He says every corner of the 95-acre property has been touched.

There's a new mountain tower adding 202 suites, as well as 30 new 3-bedroom villas with patios designed by celebrity designer Nate Berkus.

"That has a fire pit, a Weber grill, ping-pong table, eating table and beautiful views, where everyone can kind of get together and play games, etc.," Colavito said.

A new outdoor pool, entertainment area, and ropes course will accompany a 40,000-square-foot expansion of the indoor water park.

"So, we'll have a total of 120,000 ft.²," Colavito said. "It has seven brand-new slides."

As well as a new lobby, buffet, and sit-down restaurant, Fireside, all of which will create around 300 new resort jobs.

"Since 2005, we've had over $1,500,000,000 in additional investment," said Chris Barrett, head of the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau. He says the investment underscores the tourism demand for the region, which has only grown since the pandemic.

"We saw visitation really spike, and now with talk of a train coming, we're cautiously optimistic, it will continue that trend and continue to grow," Barrett said.

The expansion, with the exception of the villas, will be open for July 4.