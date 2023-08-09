Great Wolf Lodge is showing off its new and expanded waterpark, unveiling a 40,000 square-foot indoor facility complete with seven new slides, 20 cabanas, and a restaurant area.

"It adds so much more to guest experience. I mean 99.9% of our guests come into the water park so we really need to kind of make it thrill seeking at all times," said General Manager Bill Colavito.

There's also an additional 30,0000 square-foot outdoor space with a heated pool, hot tub, and a four-story ropes course.

"It's more seasonal but we're going to extend our spring and fall as long as we possibly can, as long as weather permits," Colavito said.

Former New York Giant Tiki Barber and his family were also on-hand to open the space. They drove in from New Jersey.

"My one daughter, my oldest, Brooklyn, is a daredevil, so she loved the wolf tail. Teegan loved the slide winder because she could go down with one of us. I mean, but I think the greatest thing about this lodge is that it's close, it's so accessible and easy," Barber said.

The water park is just the latest phase in a $125 million renovation and expansion, which is adding nearly 200 new hotel rooms, private villas, and new restaurants.

"This is not typical for any organization to invest so heavily in a destination and we're grateful because the 30 million people that visit us every year, visit us for the purpose of places like this," said Chris Barrett with the Pocono Mountain Vistors Bureau.

In order to staff the expanded facilties, Great Wolf is looking to hire around 300 people, which will bring their total workforce to just over 1,000.