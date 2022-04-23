Greater Pocono Home & Outdoor Living Show

POCONO MANOR, Pa. - The Greater Pocono Home & Outdoor Living Show is happening now at the Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Pocono Manor. 

The event, taking place April 23 and 24, is hosted by the Pocono Builders Association and showcases area home builders, suppliers, contractors and more. 

According to the Pocono Builders Association website, the show is the largest consumer home show in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The event is family friendly with scavenger hunts and prizes, featuring over 125 exhibitors.

Some of the featured exhibitors include water specialists, landscape, roofers, flooring and lighting suppliers. 

To learn more, visit the Pocono Builders Association website. 

