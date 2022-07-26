STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The Monroe County groom convicted of sexually assaulting his now-wife's bridesmaid two days before his wedding has been sentenced to two to four years jail, but prosecutors aren't happy with what the judge decided.
Daniel Carney had been out on bond since May 13, the day after a jury convicted him of attempted sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, simple assault, and indecent assault without the consent of others.
He had been out on $100,000 bond prior to and during the trial. Carney was found not guilty of attempt to rape an unconscious victim.
Prosecutors say they're disappointed because the sentence is on the lower end of what's recommended for the charges Carney was found guilty of and because he's out on bail pending an appeal.
"Are you definitely planning to appeal?" asked 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori.
"There will be an appeal in this case, yes," replied Attorney James Swetz, representing Daniel Carney.
The groom convicted of attempted sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, simple assault, and indecent assault had nothing to say as he left the courtroom Tuesday.
Judge Stephen Higgins sentenced him to two to four years in prison, plus three years of probation, registering under Megan's Law and paying the victim restitution for therapy expenses. He was given bail pending his appeal.
"I think today was the day for the sentence to be commenced, but the judge had a different opinion," said Christie Schlottman, a Monroe County assistant district attorney and the lead prosecutor on the case.
Higgins, who presided over the trial, said, "The facts of this case are hard to comprehend," given it happened during Carney's wedding weekend.
He recalled the video which he said showed Carney leading the victim into the Shawnee Inn where the incident happened and the victim being too intoxicated to stand.
The judge said he had to consider the long-term impacts of the crimes, plus the fact that Carney had no criminal history and about 100 letters of support.
Before the sentencing, the victim addressed the judge and said over the past two and a half years, "I've been working to rebuild my life. It's going to be a lifelong process to heal from this trauma."
The prosecutor said Carney and his wife both exemplified a victim-blaming tone as they took the stand during the trial, adding he never expressed genuine remorse.
During the case, he testified the victim came onto him.
At sentencing, Carney said to the judge, "I will be a better person because of this."
The prosecutor stressed what happened that weekend in the Poconos in 2019 has prompted hardship the victim will have to endure forever.
"We remain proud of the victim for coming forward," said Schlottman.
The prosecution said the victim is remaining strong and is thankful for all of the law enforcement involved in the case.
Carney was given 24-48 months, 21-42 months, 1-12 months and 3-12 months for the charges he was convicted of, though the sentences were given concurrently. That means the judge ordered him to serve a total of two to four years behind bars.