STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The groom accused of sexually a bridesmaid two days before his own wedding testified that she came onto him. His wife also took the stand for the defense.
A key piece of evidence presented to the jury Wednesday was a recorded phone call between the alleged victim and Daniel Carney. She said she feels she was taken advantage of when she was blackout drunk. He repeatedly apologized and said he had no idea "why this happened." The two could not agree on who initiated the encounter.
Carney and his wife walked into the Monroe County Courthouse hand in hand for day three of his trial. He's facing charges of attempted rape and attempted sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault without consent.
The facts the prosecution and defense do agree on: in 2019, the bridal party spent the Friday before the Sunday wedding drinking and tubing on the Delaware River. Carney and a bridesmaid ended up together in a locker room inside the Shawnee Inn.
What happened leading up to that point, inside that locker room between the two and afterwards is what the attorneys have been debating.
The woman told police she was led away from the water and didn't know what happened, until she woke up in the men's locker room at the Shawnee Inn.
Carney's friend testified the bridesmaid and Carney were mutually "canoodling" before the incident in question.
Meanwhile, State Police presented the jury with surveillance video that investigators say show Carney pulling the bridesmaid into the locker room.
However, Carney said she asked to follow him into the shower.
Jury members saw photos of bruises on various parts of the bridesmaid's body, in which responding medical personnel testify could have been from an assault. Carney's attorney argues they could have been from her falling in the river.
A State Police forensic investigator testified Carney texted the bridesmaid, saying mistakes were made, he knows this is terrible, he's happy as ever to marry his wife and asking the alleged victim to take the emergency contraceptive Plan B.
The maid-of-honor testified the alleged victim looked completely out of it when she was found, but Carney’s wife disputes that.
Monday, the jury heard from the alleged victim and a security guard at the Shawnee Inn. Tuesday, jury members heard from the doctor and nurse who saw the alleged victim three days after the reported assault, an expert in victims response to sexual assault and the maid-of-honor in the wedding. Wednesday, they heard from the investigating state trooper, two of Carney's friends, Carney and Carney's wife.
Carney, who is now a father, has been out on bond.
Rebuttals and closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday.