POCONO TWP., Pa. - It's a girl's trip gone bad - so bad it's gone viral.
24-year-old Courtney Irabor was celebrating her birthday with four girlfriends at Camelback Mountain last Sunday when they were approached by Camelback employees and Pocono Township Police.
"The guy in the red is who they accuse of stealing and the lady who is next to him is who they accused of being one of us," Irabor said.
Irabor says they told police they had no idea who the man was, and the woman was much too old to be one of them. The five women just happened to be in the ski shop when the alleged shoplifting occurred.
Irabor says police and Camelback employees threatened to have them arrested.
"It was just blatant that they use our complexion and our skin color to basically say we are Black, they are Black, brown skin it has to be a match. That's basically how we felt," Irabor said.
Irabor shared a screenshot of a DM from Camelback two days later apologizing and asking that a manager be able to speak to her about what happened. Irabor refused, saying it was too late for apologies.
In a statement, Camelback officials say they were "distressed to learn that some of our guests were wrongly accused of shoplifting" and emphasized it "does not tolerate bias of any kind and has clear non-bias policies in place regarding discrimination and harassment."
Camelback says it is reviewing its training programs to identify opportunities for enhancement, but that employees acted appropriately, and that the Pocono Township police independently approached and spoke with the women.
Pocono Township Police say the matter is under investigation, and address the women's account in a Facebook post, saying:
"As shown in body camera recordings of the entire incident, the officers made no reference to race, the females were never accused of the theft, nor was a threat of arrest made. The group of young women were never detained and were free to leave at any time."
Irabor says she has contacted an attorney about what happened.