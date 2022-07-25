Guided tour of Schuylkill River reveals evidence of debris

Schuylkill River (file)

PORT CLINTON, Pa. - Emergency crews helped get a group of people to safety after they become disoriented along the Schuylkill River late Sunday night.

A group of seven went in the river Sunday afternoon in the Port Clinton area, near the border of Schuylkill and Berks counties, said Hamburg Fire Chief Jarrod Emes.

As the day went on, they got disoriented, and ended up calling 911 just after 11 p.m.

It took search crews about 30 minutes to find the group along the riverbank. Everyone had made it safely out of the water, Emes said.

First responders used an ATV to get everyone to safety. One person was treated for a minor injury.

