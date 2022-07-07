JIM THORPE, Pa. - Two Democrats running for office walked down Broadway Street in Jim Thorpe Thursday afternoon.
69 News caught up with Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Congresswoman Susan Wild.
Shapiro is running for Pennsylvania Governor.
Wild is seeking re-election in the Seventh District, which covers Carbon, Lehigh and Northampton counties.
The pair checked out a number of small businesses.
"From each of the businesses I went to, it feels like they're having record years. People are back, they're traveling, they're coming to this great community. And the businesses are doing really well," Shapiro said.
"Carbon County is seeing a lot of good tourism traffic, which is great for the small businesses here on Main Street, and most of them are reporting record profits, last year and so far this year. Which is really encouraging after coming out of such a tough pandemic," Wild said.
Shapiro's opponent in the race for governor is Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano.
Wild is in a re-match with Republican Lisa Scheller for Congress. Wild won a close race against Scheller in 2020.