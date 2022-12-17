EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The Stroud Area Regional Police were called to Little Caesars Pizza on Washington Street in the Borough of East Stroudsburg after a gun was fired.

William Pabon, 37, Stroudsburg, had called the pizza shop two times to complain about not receiving his order.

He then showed up at Little Caesars Pizza and got into a verbal argument with the manager.

At one point, Pabon removed a handgun from his jacket pocket and attempted to gain access to the area behind the counter.

The manager blocked Pabon, and Pabon fired one round from his gun.

The bullet struck the manager's shoe, but missed his foot.

Pabon was taken into police custody at the scene. He was searched, and brass knuckles were discovered on his person. A 9mm handgun was located in plain view inside Pabon’s vehicle. Pabon did not have a valid PA license to carry a firearm concealed.

He has been charged with several crimes, including attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.