SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - In Schuylkill County, gunfire hit a car during a confrontation involving two vehicles on Route 61.

State Police say the confrontation started around 6 p.m. Friday night in the area of The Freeze ice cream parlor.

As the cars traveled south on Route 61 a person fired several rounds hitting the victim's vehicle near South Greenview Road.

Police are looking for the suspect vehicle.

It's believed to be a light blue Ford Taurus with a missing hubcap on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600.