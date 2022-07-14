LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A gym that called itself Carbon County's largest fitness and sports club has permanently closed.
The Pyramid, at 230 Ochre St., ended its decade-long run on July 1.
A sign on its entrance notes its closing and thanks clients for their patronage over the years. It directs further questions to Alyssa Spotts at alyssa@pyramidsportsperformance.com.
Spotts did not immediately respond to messages left by phone and e-mail seeking comment.
“In my 9 years of employment at Pyramid, I never thought there would be a time when I would be writing this message,” a message on the gym’s Facebook page, signed by Spotts, says. “Together, we grew, overcame a pandemic, and developed our own little community. I value each one of you, and I thank you all for welcoming and allowing me to grow alongside of you.”
The gym’s website had been deactivated and carries the message, “Thank you for an incredible 10 years,” the gym says of its website.
It’s not clear what led to the closing of the center, which offered yoga, cardio, strength, active senior workouts and such activities as youth baseball and soccer camps.
The Facebook message says The Pyramid’s “plans have changed,” but doesn’t explain what that means.
“That doesn’t mean yours have to as well,” the message says. “I encourage you to stay active and continue to grow the friendships you have developed here over the years.
“On behalf of Pyramid, I would like to thank you for your business over the past 10 years. It has been an honor to help you on your fitness and sports journeys.
“It has been a pleasure to serve you and the rest of our community. I hope our paths cross again in the future.”
The Pyramid was closed from March 2020 until June 2020 because of COVID-19, during which time it suspended payments for memberships, then reopened with a smaller capacity.
The gym opened in May 2012 as Pyramid Sports Performance Center at the former Scotty's Fashions clothing manufacturing facility.
The three-story, 53,000-square-foot former factory had a fitness center, several rooms with artificial turf for field sports and lines of batting cages and pitching tunnels. A multipurpose room lined with mats was used for Zumba, yoga and pilates.
Owners said the closest comparable fitness centers were in the Lehigh Valley.
The website says anyone who paid membership past July 1 or anyone with leftover package credits or class passes should have gotten an email with refund information.
It says gift certificates “will be refunded based on certain criteria,” and directs holders to Spotts’ e-mail. It says gift certificates from basket raffles or community events will not be honored.