SCUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. - Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage is asking the court to rule on some claims and dismiss others in a federal lawsuit filed against him by four female employees claiming sexual harassment.

A motion filed by Halcovage's lawyers last week in U.S. Middle District Court, Harrisburg, seeks summary judgement on the sexual harassment counts while seeking the full dismissal of counts related to retaliation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and aiding and abetting.

Lawyers for Halcovage's accusers have filed for summary judgement.

According to court documents, Halcovage claims he needed at least one other commissioner to vote with him to change the plaintiffs' employment statuses, therefore, he should not be liable as an individual.

The motion states that since Halcovage "lacked final policymaking or supervisory authority to act alone, he cannot be held individually liable and any claims against him individually should be dismissed."

The PA House is scheduled to vote in September on whether to continue an impeachment investigation. The Senate would be responsible for a trial, which could result in Halcovage being removed from office.

Halcovage already lost his bid for re-election in May's Republican primary.

It's unclear if the legislature will finish its investigation before his term as commissioner ends.