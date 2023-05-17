Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage appears to have come up short in his bid for re-election. He is seventh out of eight in the highly-contested Republican primary.

Larry Padora and Barron Boots Hetherington are leading the race.

Eight Republican candidates were competing for two available seats. The two people who get the most votes will move on to the November election.

Padora has 20% of the vote, while Hetherington has 18% of the vote.

Mary Jo Moss, Maria Casey, Jeffrey Dunkel, Dan Evans, Halcovage, and Ray Jones are all trailing.

Incumbent Gary Hess and Rita Baldino are the only two Democrats in the race. Gregory Woll is a Libertarian candidate.

Commissioners are elected to four-year terms.

Four women accused Halcovage of violating sexual harassment policies. The women are all Schuylkill County workers.

A federal judge recently granted a motion allowing settlement talks between the women and Halcovage.

There's no word yet when settlement talks will begin.

The workers suing Halcovage turned down a settlement offer earlier this year. Halcovage denies the allegations.