HAZLE TWP., Pa. - Starting this week, getting into Hazleton Area High School will be like going through TSA at the airport. Along with metal detectors, students must run their bags through an x-ray machine.
Superintendent Dr. Brian Uplinger says the school board has purchased four at around $13,000 a piece. It was covered under Title IV money.
The machine's arrival comes at a time where there have been two recent events. At the high school last Friday, a fight broke out between students and non-students in the parking lot. And Wednesday, an elementary student threatened to bring a gun to school.
"We immediately acted on it, and the student was not going to bring a gun to school, will not return to school in the near future," Uplinger said.
Uplinger says the x-ray machines were purchased months before those events took place, and they are one of the first districts to implement the machines in students' daily routines.
"We try to stay ahead of the curve and be as innovative as possible because we have a large population here. We have over 12,500 students across the district, so it's important to keep everyone safe," Uplinger said.
The first day with the machines was a bit rough. It took a little longer to scan the bags than the administration thought, leaving a long line of students waiting in the cold.
But, Uplinger says they've worked out some kinks.
"Students were not lined up outside, they went in very quickly," Uplinger said.