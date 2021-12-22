KLINE TWP., Pa. - An explosion investigation in Schuylkill County led to charges against a Hazleton police officer in a crime at the same location two months ago.
Ladell Hannon, 31, was charged Tuesday in a burglary on October 28 at a home in the unit block of Center Street in Kline Township, state police said. Hannon is accused of entering the home and stealing multiple items.
He is being held on $300,000 bail, police said, and was suspended without pay from the Hazleton City Police Department.
"As the investigation unfolded throughout the day, our department was shocked to learn about his involvement in the case," said Hazleton Police Chief Brian Schoonmaker, in a statement. "Officer Hannon was an upstanding member of our department and never had a complaint filed against him while we worked for our department."
Police filed the charges and arrested Hannon as they were investigating an explosion outside of the same home Tuesday morning.
An explosive device was detonated outside of the home around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
A man was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and investigators are calling it an attempted homicide.
The home was severely damaged, as were two parked vehicles, and the blast blew out the windows of a church across the street.
It's not clear if Hannon is related to the explosion.