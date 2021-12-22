Kline Township bombing explosion damage
Larry Neff | for 69 News

KLINE TWP., Pa. - An explosion investigation in Schuylkill County led to charges against a Hazleton police officer in a crime at the same location two months ago.

Ladell Hannon, 31, was charged Tuesday in a burglary on October 28 at a home in the unit block of Center Street in Kline Township, state police said. Hannon is accused of entering the home and stealing multiple items.

He is being held on $300,000 bail, police said, and was suspended without pay from the Hazleton City Police Department.

"As the investigation unfolded throughout the day, our department was shocked to learn about his involvement in the case," said Hazleton Police Chief Brian Schoonmaker, in a statement. "Officer Hannon was an upstanding member of our department and never had a complaint filed against him while we worked for our department."

Police filed the charges and arrested Hannon as they were investigating an explosion outside of the same home Tuesday morning.

An explosive device was detonated outside of the home around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said. 

A man was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and investigators are calling it an attempted homicide.

The home was severely damaged, as were two parked vehicles, and the blast blew out the windows of a church across the street.

It's not clear if Hannon is related to the explosion.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.