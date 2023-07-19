HAZLETON, Pa. - Part of a Luzerne County sewage system is getting some upgrades.

The Greater Hazleton Joint Sewer Authority is getting a loan of $6.7 million to make repairs to its storm and sanitary sewer system, said state Sen. Dave Argall and Rep. Dane Watro.

The repairs will prevent sewage overflows into Cranberry Creek during wet weather, the lawmakers said. The current system, which deals with both storm and sanitary water, overflows the Locust Street pump station during heavy rain.

The project will separate the two systems.

The loan comes from PENNVEST, which funds sewer, stormwater and drinking water projects across Pennsylvania.