HAZLETON, Pa. - Charges were filed against the man police say was involved in a fatal hit-and run accident in June.
The Hazleton Police Department charged Gabriel Hernandez Mendez, 38 with Accidents Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury, and Duty to give Information and Render Aid.
The charges are related to a June 12 hit-and-run that killed Hector Padilla, 15.
Padilla was riding his bicycle on South Poplar Street when he was hit by a vehicle just after 9 p.m., Hazleton police said. Padilla died almost a week later at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest from head injuries.
Hernandez Mendez was taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility for arraignment.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hazleton Police Department.