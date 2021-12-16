HAZLETON, Pa. – In his mother's Hazleton living room, candlelight flickers on pictures of 24-year-old Dionys Ramirez-Moya.
Leonarda Ramirez-Moya looks at a picture of her son and his dog Chulo.
Through a translator, she says it was the last picture taken of Dionys before a miscommunication cost him his life.
She says earlier this month, her son was jailed after a fight.
When she went to pick him up from Luzerne County Prison in Wilkes-Barre on Friday, she was told he wasn't ready to be discharged.
She says she waited at the prison for eight hours before she was told by prison officials that her son had been released at 2 p.m.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Ramirez was killed by a hit-and-run driver while walking home on Interstate 81.
"When she left at 12 o'clock to come back home, on her way back, she saw a bunch of police and she saw a body on the ground, but it was covered," the translator explained on behalf of the mother. "She said it was her son, but at that moment, she didn't know it was her son."
Ramirez-Moya says investigators told her pieces of the tractor-trailer that hit her son were left behind at the scene.
The grieving mother says she hopes they will lead to the driver — and justice for her son.
"She she says that he was caring, he liked to do a lot of favors," the translator explained. "He was always walking around, he had a lot of friends."
Ramirez-Moya says the family is destroyed.
69 News reached out to Luzerne County Prison for comment. The director referred questions to the interim county manager, who did not return calls before news time.
State police in Hazleton are asking anyone with information on the hit-and-run accident to contact them at 570-459-3890.