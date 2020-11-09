HAZLETON, Pa. - Facing the unexpected has been an expected part of the job for Hazleton police Officer Joshua Keller for five and a half years.
"It can be so minimal like a barking dog call to way up to something very serious," he said.
He says this includes physical confrontations. Now, each interaction will be caught on camera as the department, starting either the end of this week or early next week, is equipping all of its patrol officers with body cameras.
"With the current climate and how things are changing in our communities and law enforcement in general, it's better to have this tool to prevent any future problem," said Chief Brian Schoonmaker.
The department is using the Axon 3. It's the same camera system that captured a Minnesota officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, Philadelphia police shooting Walter Wallace, and a confrontation with a man holding a knife and a similar incident in Lancaster.
"It's more preventative and getting ahead of the game instead of falling behind the 8 ball like most places have," the chief said.
The cameras will constantly record a 30-second loop until activated by the officer.
Trainer Charlie Balon says the technology also offers GPS and livestream capabilities.
"In a shooting, you can see what is going on right then and there," he explained.
For Officer Keller, showing reality over possible public perception is a benefit for all.
"Letting the public know what we do on calls. Transparency is very good for the department and the public to see," Keller said.