HAZLETON, Pa. - Officers with the Hazleton City Police Department are investigating an attempted arson overnight.
It happened around 4:00 a.m. in the 500 block of Arthur Street.
Police say an unknown person had thrown a glass bottle, which was filled with gasoline and then set on fire, against the side of a residence.
The persons attempt at setting the home on fire was not successful, police say.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hazleton City Police Department by calling 911 or 570-459-4940.
All tips can remain anonymous.