A Carbon County community came together Tuesday night to honor and remember the young man who went missing and was later found dead in Lake Hauto over the weekend. Friends, family members and loved ones held a vigil for 21-year-old Rene Figueroa, whose life they say was cut far too short.
"Sweet kid, very sweet, I mean full of life, full of energy, his smile, he could brighten up the darkest of anyone's mood," said Kim Kokinda, the mother of one of Figueroa's friends.
"He was just always smiling, everyone felt included around him," said Tyler Marrero, one of Figueroa's classmates.
Authorities say Figueroa was boating with friends on Friday afternoon on Lake Hauto near the Schuylkill-Carbon county border when he went missing. Crews searched by boat and helicopter for two days and on Sunday morning, they discovered his body.
"He touched a lot of hearts and I mean a lot of people loved Rene and he's going to be sadly missed by the community, the whole Panther Valley Community," said Kokinda.
Dozens of community members gathered at Lake Hauto with balloons and candles to remember their beloved Rene. They say he was an incredible athlete, the star basketball player at Panther Valley High School, with a heart of gold.
"He was a beast athlete; he was just all around a good person," said Marrero.
"You could be so down and you'd see Rene and first he'd run up and give you a hug, he gave me a hug every time I saw him, and he would make you feel so much better," said Kokinda.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is handling the investigation which is still ongoing. As family and friends wait anxiously for answers, they say they're doing their best to keep Figueroa's bright light shining.
"It's a pretty tight-knit community, he was always giving to us so we're just giving back to him now," said Marrero.