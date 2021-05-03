Gavel generic graphic

WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - The preliminary hearing for the suspect in a road rage killing in Schuylkill County has been postponed.

The judge said the hearing was pushed back while Tamir Whitted tries to secure an attorney.

He's facing first- and third-degree murder, assault and other charges in connection with the death of 38-year-old George Marcincin.

Investigators say Whitted stabbed Marcincin after a conflict on Route 61 in West Brunswick Township on April 12.

Whitted claims he acted in self defense.

