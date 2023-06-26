A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in Idaho in the case of accused killer Bryan Kohberger.

Kohberger is the man from the Poconos who investigators believe murdered four students at the University of Idaho last fall.

Tuesday's hearing is about information in grand jury records.

A judge must decide what the defense can review.

Kohberger's defense attorney has also filed paperwork claiming Kohberger had "no connection" to the four victims.

The defense also claims DNA from multiple other unidentified men was found in the house where the victims were killed.