TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - A heart attack survivor in Monroe County finally met the emergency responders, and a lifeguard, who saved his life.

Tony Cadwalader met them all at the Tobyhanna Emergency Services Building Wednesday.

"It was just, it was a remarkable thing, I mean I'm grateful to be alive," said Cadwalader.

Last August, Cadwallader was competing in a tennis tournament near Tobyhanna. When he went to sit down after his match, he started to feel ill.

"I guess I turned, I don't remember this part, turned to my tennis partner and said, 'I don't feel well,' and then just collapsed," said Cadwalader.

Nobody in the immediate area knew what to do, so they started shouting for help, and they found it in an unlikely place: on a softball field nearby.

"All of a sudden, someone kind of ran over to the softball field asking if there was a doctor," said Trevor Harbison, who had been playing softball that day.

Harbison is not a doctor, but he had been trained in CPR and how to use a defibrillator.

"I had gone through multiple years of lifeguard training, so my training just kicked in. Kind of had that muscle memory and just jumped into action," said Harbison.

That training paid off. Harbison was able to use a defibrillator nearby to restart Cadwallader's heart. He was rushed to LVHN's Poconos Campus in Stroudsburg, where they were thankfully able to treat him immediately.

"There is no longer a need to transport patients out of the market. Fly them out or helicopter or drive them out for the type of services that they need," said LVHN Pocono President Cornelio Catena.

Cadwallader had surgery to get a stint put in, and today he's a model of good health. You can even spot him on LVHN's billboard on I-80. He hopes people see his story and learn to pay close attention to their health.

"I had a history of heart disease in the family, and I would think, I would hope that other people might look at that type of thing and see it as a sign that you need to do preventative care," said Cadwalader.