WAYNE TWP., Pa. - It's been almost exactly a month since a fire tore through a wildlife rehab center in Schuylkill County. Donations immediately poured in from across the country, but the loss was substantial, to say the least.

69 News spoke with the founder of Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township about rebuilding and reopening the facility.

"We're keeping our promise," founder Peggy Hentz said. "We're going to be back to saving wildlife soon."

It's been Hentz's lifelong mission to rehabilitate wildlife.

"When I was five," Hentz said, "I rescued a kitten, and I wasn't allowed to keep it. And I screamed, when I grow up, I'm going to buy a house out in the country and rescue all the animals I want."

20 years after that, back in 1991, Hentz founded Red Creek Wildlife Center. The center rescues, rehabilitates and releases any injured animals you can find out in the Pennsylvania wild, except bears.

"From hummingbirds to eagles," she said. "From tiny little baby bunnies to white-tailed deer fawn, turtles, snakes. We even got in a Luna moth one time."

But just about a month ago, Hentz's mission was put to the test, after a fire tore through a building at the center.

Hentz says 41 animals in that building all perished. 40 other animals outside of that area survived.

"We grieved quite a bit for the animals lost," Hentz said. "And that's always going to be part of it. But now we can look back and see how lucky we actually are that this didn't happen in May, when there were 1000 animals here."

The fire was ruled accidental.

"All the authorities that checked came down to the same electrical power strip," Hentz said.

Donations started pouring in immediately from around the country.

"People have donated and offered prayers and support and items and services," Hentz said. "It's heartwarming, mind boggling."

For example, Hentz posted to the center's Facebook page about the need for bird perches. The center ended up getting so many that "We now need a shed to hold all the bird perches," she said.

"Now, anybody who made their perches, please don't feel bad, because we will use them all."

The center is working on adding a more modern building where the previous one that caught fire was demolished. It will be about the same size for now.

"We have plans to build a bigger building later on," Hentz said. "So we're going to keep the clinic currently in the building across the street. And then we're going to use this new building for triage overflow, and admissions."

Hentz says she doesn't want to guess on a date the center will reopen, but hopes it will be in coming months.

"We're hoping by baby season," she said. "By April, we'll be fully open for all species again."

She says the center is still taking some animals in, as it can.

"Just yesterday took in a screech owl," she said, "red tail hawk a couple of days ago, I have a pigeon at my house."

If the center cannot take in an animal, Hentz recommends visiting pawr.com, for a list of all the wildlife rehabilitators in Pennsylvania. You can find one close to you and take it there.

To donate to the center, head to its website.