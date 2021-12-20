BUSHKILL, Pa. - A section of a heavily travelled road in Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area is about to receive a major upgrade, with funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.
Work on a $6.5 million project to completely rehabilitate a seven-mile section of Route 209 will begin in the spring of 2022 and is expected to be completed by the end of next year, according to a news release from the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. It will be the first phase of a $21.5 million project to improve the park’s primary north-south route on the Pennsylvania side.
“This road project will modernize a vital piece of the park’s infrastructure and enhance safety and access for the millions of people who visit Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area each year and for local residents and commuters who use this road each day,” said Park Superintendent Sula Jacobs. “It will address one of the largest and most expensive infrastructure needs in the park. Route 209 is top-priority road that serves as an emergency route for local communities and provides access to those communities and to popular recreational facilities located along the corridor, however it is currently in very poor condition with failing pavement, poor drainage, and numerous potholes.”
In this phase of the Route 209 project, the entire stretch of road between mile marker 0 in Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County and mile marker 7 in Lehman Township, Pike County will be rehabilitated, according to the news release.
Work will include milling the existing pavement, conducting full depth patch repair and spot base repair, culvert replacement, reconstruction of shoulders and line striping. The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area says repair of the road surface, subsurface and drainage systems will extend the life of the road, eliminate the ongoing cost of frequent patching of potholes and other temporary corrective measures, and improve safety for motorists and bicyclists, including correcting the steep drop-offs on the road’s shoulders.
The project is being financed through GAOA’s National Parks and Public Lands Legacy Restoration Fund which, along with the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and other construction funding sources, is part of a concerted effort to address the large maintenance backlog in national parks. When completed, the project is expected to eliminate $16.8 million of the maintenance backlog.