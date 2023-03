WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - Crews battled a trailer fire in Schuylkill County amid windy conditions Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2:15 p.m. at the 700 block of Dairy Road in West Penn Township.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the trailer.

Multiple fire companies responded to the fire.

It is unknown if the residents were in the trailer at the time of the fire, or if there were any injuries.

No word on what may have started the fire.