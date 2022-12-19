STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A Monroe County man has been found guilty of 13 different counts including aggravated assault and for hurting two state troopers during a high-speed chase last year.

The District Attorney’s office says Martin Baboolal, 34, of Henryville, led police on a high-speed chase from East Stroudsburg through Paradise Township on September 14, 2021.

Police say Baboolal rammed his car into six vehicles before he was arrested.

According to the D.A., police chased Baboolal along Route 611 in Pocono Township on September 13, 2021, but police stopped pursing him that day because they lost sight of his vehicle.

Baboolal is set to be sentenced on March 13th, 2023.