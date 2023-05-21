"I think he is sitting around calculating how he will beat this case in trial," said Scott Curtis, Retired FBI Special Agent.

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students is set for his arraignment on Monday.

This comes just days after Kohberger was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly stabbing these four college students to death: Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

It happened last November inside a home on the University's Campus.

And now, the 28-year-old Monroe County native will have his day in court.

"He seems like an individual who thinks he's smarter than everybody else and he's very calculated," said Curtis.

We spoke with retired FBI Special Agent Scott Curtis about what the timeline will look like for Kohberger going forward.

"He'll show up for court, the judge will read the charges against him, and then he will enter a plea on those charges either directly or through his attorney," said Curtis.

If Kohberger does in fact plead not guilty, the judge will set a trial date where those complex details on what exactly happened that night will be shared.

"This hearing here, we won't learn any facts or evidence about the case," said Curtis.

"This is more of a formality to get it on the record, to get his plea to the charges on the record."