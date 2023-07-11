FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Swimming is closed at a state park in Carbon County.

High bacteria levels were found in the water from the beach area at Beltzville State Park, said the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The water samples were taken Monday, and swimming was closed Tuesday, the DCNR said. Signs have been posted.

The beach will remain closed until there are safe readings.

Other activities at the park are proceeding as usual.

Temps are heating up this week, reaching close to 90 degrees on Tuesday.