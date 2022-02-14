JIM THORPE, Pa. - The beauty of a frozen waterfall and cruelty of rescue crews gathering are both winter scenes on display at Carbon County's Glen Onoko Falls trail.
"Practically from the beginning to the end it was nothing but ice and snow," said Jim Thorpe Fire Chief Vince Yaich.
The conditions may have caused a 72-year-old woman to fall and die Sunday morning while hiking the lower falls.
"This section has been closed for two years by the Game Commission due to how treacherous it is," Yaich added.
The trail was closed in the spring of 2019 due to trail erosion and safety issues. The signs saying so can't be missed but can be ignored.
Last May a mother and her two kids spent a frigid night in the woods after getting lost on the trail.
Despite knowing it's closed, a father and son told us they planned on going as did another pair who didn't want to be on camera.
"It's a treasure of Pennsylvania and on the East Coast one of the most beautiful places you can come," the hiker said.
However, more than a dozen people have died on the trail since the 1970's.
The latest was part of the Philadelphia Korean Hiking Club, which chartered a bus with 22 people on board. They said they've been to the hike before and did see the trail closed signs but didn't say why they still decided to go.
The Game Commission says hikers on the trail has been an issue. Fines can be $100 to $200 and in the past few years they've issued more than 100 warnings and citations.
A barrier to the top falls was installed in 2016 to try and stop people from heading to the ledge. Officials admit patrols help but the area can't be completely closed off.
"The risk, reward of one, either getting caught, or two, getting injured, is it worth it?" I asked the hikers.
"Yes. I guess I would say that," they said.