POTTSVILLE, Pa. - As we continue to live through and experience the COVID-19 pandemic and all the other historic events that are taking place, we might not be thinking much about the future.
"This year, a lot of history has been created," said Diana Prosymchak, executive director of the Schuylkill County Historical Society. "We need to have it preserved for the future. So many things have happened this year. So many things have changed this year."
The historical society is urging everyone to help preserve the unprecedented times we are all living through by sending it pictures, journal entries or anything that will tell the story of the pandemic.
"The different types of masks that have come out," Prosymchak said. "All the sanitary products that have come out to help you make sure that your hands are staying clean."
The society has plans to take all the artifacts that people submit and create a new exhibit to compare it to a similar event from more than 100 years ago.
"We'd like to take all the things that we collected to be able to compare it to the 1918 flu, and we'd also like to display it," Prosymchak said.
From people in masks to shutdown restaurants, economic uncertainty, and social unrest, so much has happened and continues to happen in society, and there's much from which future generations will hopefully be able to learn.
"This whole world has been turned upside down," Prosymchak said, "and we need to make sure that it is all documented."