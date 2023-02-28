Louis Comfort Tiffany once said color is to the eye what music is to the ear. Tiffany made his name by creating beautiful stained-glass objects. In a special two-part series, 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris tells us about the history and the future of two Tiffany windows that have called the region home for more than a century.

Every Thursday, members of the United Presbyterian Church hold a food bank to feed the community.

The church was built in 1874. Its sanctuary is lined with stained glass windows.

"The windows themselves are breathtaking. Anybody who likes stained glass knows the name Tiffany," said Albert Matz, United Presbyterian Church of Pottsville Chair of Buildings and Grounds.

While several of the church windows are believed to be Tiffany windows, only two are signed. Both were donated as memorials for church members.

One of them, made in 1913, honors Civil War veteran and Pottsville businessman Heber S. Thompson. The second signed window was donated in the name of Sara Ann Derr in 1919.

Its installation came at a time when the nation was just coming out of the Spanish Flu pandemic. The town's people were excited to get out and see the colorful addition.

"When Mrs. Derr's window went in there was a big dedication. There was articles in the newspaper when it went in and how they celebrated," said Diana Prosymchak, Executive Director of the Schuylkill County Historical Society.

"These windows are tremendous examples of Tiffany Studios work at the height of its power," said Max Weintraub, Pres. & CEO of the Allentown Art Museum.

Tiffany Studios was founded by Louis Comfort Tiffany in Corona, New York in 1885.

At first, Tiffany experimented with making objects with glass from broken jars that had imperfections. Those imperfections inspired Tiffany to create his own glass.

"Tiffany, who was trained as a painter, wanted to create paintings made of glass, so he charged his chemist and his glassmakers with manipulating the glass while it was hot into these wonderful falls and rebels and dapples of translucency," said Lindsy Parrott, Exec. Dir. & Curator of the Neustadt Museum.

The result was the trademark Favrile glass, meaning handmade.

While Tiffany did many biblical windows, the beauty of nature depicted by the River of Life theme became popular for memorials and were a signature image of Tiffany designer Agnes Northop.

"Agnes Northrop was known for her Landscape and garden themes. And these two windows are precisely that," said Weintraub.

"They have tall cypress trees that symbolize everlasting life, and a profusion of brilliant blossoms in the foreground, and in one of the windows, we see these beautiful pink rhododendrons in the in the other window, we have this wonderful, lush, bank of irises and beautiful pond, lilies, floating on the surface of this River of Life," said Parrott.

Northrop, like Tiffany, was an artist.

She would paint her designs in watercolor and then give them to a group of women known as the "Tiffany Girls," many of whom were first-generation Americans who came to New York for a new life.

"So it was a mix of professional, artistry, artisans and women who did a lot of sort of thinking on their feet, and were quick to pick up the techniques of selecting and cutting the glass," said Parrott.

The rich history behind the windows is something United Presbyterian Church members have cherished for more than a century.

"Having services in here and having the beautiful windows, depending on the time of the day, or at night, they all look different," said Matz.

Over the years, the church has refused offers to buy the windows. But recent events have forced the congregation to re-consider a new future for its Tiffany masterpieces.