FOSTER TWP., Pa. — Hollander Sleep Products will cut 112 jobs at a Schuylkill County site, according to a notice from the state of Pennsylvania.

The notice gives the name of the business as Bedding Acquisition LLC, which has the same headquarters address as Hollander Sleep Products.

The company will cut the jobs effective May 19, according to the WARN notice posted by the state Department of Labor and Industry.

WARN stands for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. It is required by federal law to give workers and communities notice of certain business closings and mass layoffs.

The address given in the notice is 67 Keystone Blvd. The state identifies the location as in Pottsville, but it is in Foster Township, according to Schuylkill County records.

The building is near Interstate 81. Hollander also has an address listed as 25 Keystone Blvd.

69 News has contacted Hollander for more information.

Hollander is owned by Centre Lane Partners, according to a 2021 news release. Centre Lane is a New York City-based investment firm.