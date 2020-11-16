LEHIGHTON, Pa. - Nonprofit organization Peaceful Knights is expanding its footprint to help homeless women in Carbon County.
The organization has purchased a secondary building in the 100 block of North First Street in Lehighton, which is about a block away from its headquarters.
Peaceful Knights says it plans to turn one of the building's two storefronts into an emergency shelter for women and the other into a transitional living program.
The group says it hopes to open the new space on Christmas.