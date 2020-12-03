NORWEGIAN TWP., Pa. - A man is facing charges after police say he set a fire that heavily damaged four homes in Schuylkill County.
John Jefferson, 59, is accused of intentionally setting fire to his home on Main Street in Norwegian Township around 3 p.m. Wednesday, state police said.
The fire spread through four homes as smoke billowed from the buildings and the roof partially collapsed.
Everyone made it out safely, but one dog died in the fire and another is unaccounted for.
Firefighters battled cold temperatures, high winds and the unexpected, as fireworks erupted from the second story of one of the homes.
Jefferson, who was arrested on scene soon after the fire broke out, is facing multiple charges of arson, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and other offenses.
He is behind bars on $100,000 bail, according to court records.