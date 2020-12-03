Fire in Norwegian Township

NORWEGIAN TWP., Pa. - A man is facing charges after police say he set a fire that heavily damaged four homes in Schuylkill County.

John Jefferson, 59, is accused of intentionally setting fire to his home on Main Street in Norwegian Township around 3 p.m. Wednesday, state police said.

The fire spread through four homes as smoke billowed from the buildings and the roof partially collapsed.

Everyone made it out safely, but one dog died in the fire and another is unaccounted for.

Firefighters battled cold temperatures, high winds and the unexpected, as fireworks erupted from the second story of one of the homes.

Jefferson, who was arrested on scene soon after the fire broke out, is facing multiple charges of arson, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and other offenses.

He is behind bars on $100,000 bail, according to court records.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.