ROSS TWP., Pa. - A homeowner and her dog are OK after a fire heavily damaged her home in Monroe County Monday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Crews were called to the fire at the 2300 block of Woodhaven Drive in Ross Township around 12:45 p.m., according to county dispatchers.

No word on the condition of a cat that had been in the house.

Just spoke with a woman who called 911 when she saw her neighbor’s home up in flames. This is the scene on Woodhaven Dr in Ross Twp. Fire officials tell me the homeowner & her dog got out okay. No word on the cat. Crews are breaking down walls so firefighters can put out hotspots pic.twitter.com/lM6GF3F72c — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaWFMZ) March 27, 2023

Fire crews broke down walls so firefighters can put out hotspots.

No word on what may have caused the fire.