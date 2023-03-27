Ross Twp. house fire
ROSS TWP., Pa. - A homeowner and her dog are OK after a fire heavily damaged her home in Monroe County Monday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Crews were called to the fire at the 2300 block of Woodhaven Drive in Ross Township around 12:45 p.m., according to county dispatchers.

No word on the condition of a cat that had been in the house.

Fire crews broke down walls so firefighters can put out hotspots.

No word on what may have caused the fire.

