WIND GAP, Pa. -- Wounded military veterans are getting a chance to rebuild their lives, thanks to help from a nonprofit.

On Saturday, Homes For Our Troops kicked off the building of a home for Marine Corporal Dan Lasko in Wind Gap.

Corporal Lasko was injured while serving in Afghanistan.

The nonprofit builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans.

The home being built for Lasko will feature more than 40 major special adaptations, such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops.