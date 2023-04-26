STROUD TWP., Pa. - State Police announced charges have been filed against a Reading man following a police pursuit that ended in a deadly crash on a Monroe County road.

Officials say 36-year-old Noel Lugo was taken into custody Wednesday after being released from medical care. He's charged with homicide by motor vehicle while DUI and related offenses in the April 20 death of 33-year-old Lidia Burgos of Reading.

According to State Police, Troopers from PSP Stroudsburg initiated a traffic stop on Lugo for both moving and equipment violations and suspicion of DUI. They allege he had an active arrest warrant and refused to exit the vehicle.

Authorities say Lugo then then became combative before placing the vehicle in drive and fleeing.

Troopers pursued the vehicle for approximately 19 miles before it crashed into a wooded area.

Two passengers were in the vehicle with Lugo, but Burgos did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene. State Police have not said where the crash began or ended.

Lugo is currently in the Monroe County Correctional Facility after being denied bail.