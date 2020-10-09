MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - A man and woman were found dead and another man was injured in what police have ruled a homicide in Monroe County.
Pocono Mountain Regional police were called to an apartment on Snowshoe Court in Mt. Pocono around 2:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a man bleeding from the shoulder and "acting strange," according to a news release from police.
Responding officers found a man and woman dead in a bedroom. It appeared they had been shot, police said.
Another man was found injured in the same room. He was flown from the scene for treatment, authorities said.
A witness who was in the apartment at the time said the woman and the injured man lived there, and the other man was visiting, police said.
The witness heard several "popping" sounds, saw the injured man, then left the apartment and called 911, police said.
Police did not release further details on what happened, but said they do not believe the public is in danger. The incident appears contained and isolated, investigators said.
Officers are working to carry out multiple search warrants and conduct interviews as the homicide investigation continues, the police chief said Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 570-895-2400.