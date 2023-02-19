"You never really know how strong you are until being strong is the only option you have," said Staci Beers, Founder of Hope for Strength.

Staci Beers was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011.

So, she knows the importance of financial help while fighting the disease.

That's when she and her mom decided to start their own cancer fund to help.

"Hope for Strength its a fund that helps patients get treatment at the Dale and Frances Hughes Cancer Center in East Stroudsburg," said Beers.

And they host community events.

Hope for Strength partnered with Shawnee Mountain in Monroe County for their seventh annual Paint the Mountain Pink.

It's a fundraising event to raise awareness, raise money, and yes….raise the ski lifts

"I grew up skiing on this mountain and I worked here through high school college and grad school-so this is like a second home for me," said Beers.

From raffles to grand prizes, money is raised to help those with breast cancer pay for their living expenses.

"100% of the funds that are raised goes directly to the patients, we don't take anything," said Beers.

It's an event that skiers, or even those who don't, said they couldn't miss.

"It's definitely a worthy cause and you have to support your community," said Kelli Sciotti.

"Come out support support and you don't have to be a skier to support these people," said Glen Segond.