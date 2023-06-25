POCONO TWP., Pa. - A strip mall in Pocono Township went up in flames.

Tara Werner said she smelled smoke coming from The Promenade at Fountain Court on Route 611 on Sunday.

She said she was with her children to see the dentist there last week. Now the middle building is reduced to rubble.

"Hopefully they rebuild everything and put the same stores back in because it was a nice place," said Werner.

Frances Caban tells us she heard firefighters responding.

"I was upset because I had been here a few times to eat and you know they're just getting over COVID," said Caban.

Pocono Township Director of Emergency Services Jerrod Belvin said a fire was knocked down earlier in the day near the escape room.

"Then about a half hour later, room started smoking up and at that time the fire was in the wall and it ended up traveling right up to the roof," said Belvin.

Fire departments from Pennsylvania and New Jersey were brought in. Excavators knocked down walls to prevent more flare-ups.

Belvin said no businesses were operating at the time of the fire.

He tells 69 News a state police fire marshal was brought in.

"We believe it was electrical-related, but that's very early at this point," said Belvin.

Officials said there were no serious injuries. A couple buildings in the center still stand.