STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The fate of Michael Horvath will soon rest in the hands of a judge.
Closing arguments took place Friday in Horvath's murder trial in Monroe County. He is accused of kidnapping coworker Holly Grim from her Lehigh Valley home and killing her back in 2013.
The defense was up first Friday morning.
Horvath's lawyers said he was simply a "weirdo" and an "oddball" who liked to track other people's movements, including Grim's.
They said his wife, Cathy Horvath, should be the main suspect in Grim's killing. Her motive? Jealousy.
Horvath's lawyers said Cathy found the journals Michael kept of Grim, causing Cathy to call on another man, Josef Raszler, to kill Grim.
They say Cathy and Raszler had some sort of a relationship, as he had helped her move out of her house in 2017.
Raszler also worked at Allen Organ, along with Grim and Michael. He is facing murder charges in a separate case, accused of killing his neighbor, another Allen Organ worker, in Lehigh County in 2016. In the past, investigators had denied any connection between the cases.
The defense also argued that Michael Horvath didn't have time the morning of Grim's death to do anything, and said the reason he was late to work was because of a flat tire.
Michael Horvath's defense also argues the blood found on Grim's trailer door was never tested to ensure it was human's blood. Lawyers say Cathy Horvath took blood from an animal, as the Horvaths were active hunters, and mixed it with Michael's DNA, to place him at the scene.
The defense also says Grim's DNA was not found on any of the restraints found on the Horvath property, just Michael's.
As for Grim's remains found on the Horvaths' Ross Township property, the defense says Grim was killed elsewhere and her body was brought to the property later.
The prosecution began its closing arguments late Friday morning.
It's a bench trial, meaning a judge will decide the outcome and a jury is not involved.