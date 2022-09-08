STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The man who kidnapped and killed his coworker in 2013 will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Michael Horvath was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole, followed by 10-20 years in prison, in the killing of Holly Grim.

He addressed the court and the Grim family during the sentencing hearing Thursday morning: "I am sorry for their loss, but judge, I did not commit this murder and I am going to fight this until the end."

Horvath has 10 days to file any post-sentence motions, meaning a request for his sentence to be reconsidered. After that, the court has 120 days to file an opinion and order.

Judge Margherita Worthington said this case was "probably one of the most horrifying crimes" she's ever presided over, noting the impact on Grim's family members "went well beyond her death."

She said, based on the evidence presented during trial earlier this summer, she believes Grim wasn't killed right away, and she must have "been in incredible terror, fear and horror, (enduring) things you only see in movies."

Several of Grim's family members also addressed the court during Thursday's sentencing, saying Horvath can't even admit he did it.

"If he could do one good thing, he would tell us what he did with the rest of her, and he can't do that," a family member said.

Grim's partial remains were found on Horvath's Ross Township, Monroe County property in 2016, three years after she went missing.

Investigators say Horvath obsessively stalked and tracked Grim, with whom he worked at Allen Organ, before kidnapping her from her Lower Macungie Township home in November 2013, torturing her, and ultimately killing her.

Worthington convicted him in June on charges of homicide, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in the nearly-decade-old case.

Horvath's trial had been delayed several times for pandemic and other reasons.