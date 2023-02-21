JIM THORPE, Pa. — Officials on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Carbon County have confirmed the death of a person who was reportedly trapped inside the burning home.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Mauch Chunk Lane in Jim Thorpe.

In addition to the person who died, three others were transported to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, officials said. Two of those people had to be rescued from the roof; the third was found in the yard.

Crews got control of the fire around 2:30 a.m. Investigators are now working to determine the cause.