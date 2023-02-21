JIM THORPE, Pa. — Officials on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Carbon County have confirmed the death of a woman who was reportedly trapped inside the burning home.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Mauch Chunk Lane in Jim Thorpe.

"I was the first on scene and there was heavy smoke coming out of the structure," said Chief Vincent Yaich, Jim Thorpe Fire Department.

In addition to the woman who died, three others were transported to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, officials said.

"There were three individuals on the back roof," Yaich said. "Before were got here, they jumped off the roof, and the medics got them in the ambulance."

Crews got control of the fire around 2:30 a.m. Investigators are now working to determine the cause.

"We think it started right in this first-floor front room," Yaich said.