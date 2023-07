EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Firefighters and police have been called to a house fire on North Courtland Street in East Stroudsburg, Monroe County.

It happened in an apartment building on the street's 200 block just after 12 p.m. Sunday. 69 News received reports of multiple units affected.

The area has been closed to traffic.

A 69 News freelance photographer at the scene heard that no injuries were reported, but officials have not yet confirmed this information.